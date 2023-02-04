Three suspected PFI members detained in Bihar

February 04, 2023 12:09 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST - Patna

Three suspected members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) outfit were detained by a joint team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Bihar Police in East Champaran district on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

They were picked up from Chakia sub-division in the morning.

“Three suspected members of the PFI were picked up by the NIA with the active help of Bihar Police. They were detained for joint interrogation by the State police and the central agencies. More detentions cannot be ruled out,” Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters), J.S. Gangwar, told reporters in Patna.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on September last year banned PFI and its associated outfits for five years for having links with terrorist groups and indulging in subversive activities.

The NIA has arrested around 350 people belonging to the PFI from different parts of the country last year.

