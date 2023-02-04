ADVERTISEMENT

Three suspected PFI members detained in Bihar

February 04, 2023 12:09 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST - Patna

Three suspected members of the Popular Front of India were detained for joint interrogation by the State police and the central agencies

PTI

Representational image of security personnel outside a Popular Front of India (PFI) party office | Photo Credit: PTI

Three suspected members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) outfit were detained by a joint team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Bihar Police in East Champaran district on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

ALSO READ
Popular Front of India | The faith and politics behind the radical party

They were picked up from Chakia sub-division in the morning.

“Three suspected members of the PFI were picked up by the NIA with the active help of Bihar Police. They were detained for joint interrogation by the State police and the central agencies. More detentions cannot be ruled out,” Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters), J.S. Gangwar, told reporters in Patna.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on September last year banned PFI and its associated outfits for five years for having links with terrorist groups and indulging in subversive activities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The NIA has arrested around 350 people belonging to the PFI from different parts of the country last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Bihar

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US