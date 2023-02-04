HamberMenu
Three suspected PFI members detained in Bihar

Three suspected members of the Popular Front of India were detained for joint interrogation by the State police and the central agencies

February 04, 2023 12:09 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST - Patna

PTI
Representational image of security personnel outside a Popular Front of India (PFI) party office

Representational image of security personnel outside a Popular Front of India (PFI) party office | Photo Credit: PTI

Three suspected members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) outfit were detained by a joint team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Bihar Police in East Champaran district on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

ALSO READ
Popular Front of India | The faith and politics behind the radical party

They were picked up from Chakia sub-division in the morning.

“Three suspected members of the PFI were picked up by the NIA with the active help of Bihar Police. They were detained for joint interrogation by the State police and the central agencies. More detentions cannot be ruled out,” Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters), J.S. Gangwar, told reporters in Patna.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on September last year banned PFI and its associated outfits for five years for having links with terrorist groups and indulging in subversive activities.

The NIA has arrested around 350 people belonging to the PFI from different parts of the country last year.

