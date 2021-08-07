Other States

Three suspected members of Liberation Tigers of Tribals shot dead in Manipur

Three suspected members of the Liberation Tigers of Tribals were on August 6 found shot dead near Maojang village in Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

No underground organisation has claimed responsibility yet.

Reports say that one of them was Haopu Khongsai, the “commander-in-chief” of the outfit. The second was believed to be Naolun Khaongsai, a son of the militant leader. The third has not been identified so far.

A team of police from the police station at Saikul and personnel of 38 Assam Rifles rushed to the spot. However, no arrest has been made.

The bodies were taken to J.N. Institute of Medical Sciences for post-mortem.


