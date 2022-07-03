Three spies working for Pakistan held in Rajasthan’s border districts

The accused were allegedly involved in an espionage racket managed by Pakistan’s intelligence agencies.

The intelligence wing of Rajasthan police has arrested three persons from the border districts on charges of sending strategic and confidential information to their handlers in Pakistan. They were allegedly involved in an espionage racket managed by the neighbouring country’s intelligence agencies.

Director-General of Police (Intelligence) Umesh Mishra said here on Saturday that the trio were held during an ‘Operation Sarhad’, undertaken between June 25 and 28, when 23 suspects from Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh and Churu districts were detained and interrogated by the CID-Intelligence officers.

Of the suspects who were questioned, the intelligence wing has arrested Abdul Sattar of Hanumangarh, Nitin Yadav of Suratgarh and Ram Singh of Barmer. All of them were getting regular payment of money for supplying information related to defence establishments to Pakistani intelligence agencies.

Mr. Mishra said a case under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, had been registered against the three accused on the basis of their interrogation, and technical inquiry and the investigation had been started in the matter.