Three soldiers injured in Shopian blast

According to J&K Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar, the blast took place inside a private hired vehicle at Sedow, Shopian. File photo | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Three Army soldiers were injured in a blast that took place inside a vehicle in south Kashmir’s Shopian on Thursday., June 2, 2022.

“A blast took place inside a private hired vehicle at Sedow, Shopian. Three soldiers were injured and shifted to hospital. Nature and source (blast due to grenade or already planted IED inside vehicle or malfunctioning of battery) of blast being investigated and will be shared,” J&K Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar said.

The condition of one among the three injured soldiers is said to be critical, officials said.


