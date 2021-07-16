Three sisters score high marks in Rajasthan Civil Services exam

JAIPUR:

16 July 2021 19:27 IST

Daughters from a farming family have emerged as a role model for Civil Services aspirants in the region

Three sisters from a nondescript village in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district have scored high marks in the State Civil Services examination, the final results of which were announced here earlier this week, with one of them making it to the allied services. The three young women are daughters of a farmer who had dropped out of school.

Two elder daughters of the proud farmer, Sahadev Saharan from Bherusari village, are also officers of the Rajasthan Cooperative Service and Rajasthan Rural Development Service. The Rajasthan Administrative Service exam was conducted by the State Public Service Commission in 2018 and the results after the interviews were announced on July 13.

Among the three sisters, Anshu Saharan has obtained the 339th rank, which will make her eligible for recruitment to one of the allied services. Ritu Saharan and Suman Saharan obtained the 915th and 945th ranks, respectively, while the final cut-off rank for general category women candidates is likely to be 741 and that for women candidates from Other Backward Classes (OBC) 695.

Among the OBC women candidates, Ms. Anshu, Ms. Ritu and Ms. Suman have bagged 31st, 96th and 98th positions, respectively, which the family said was the result of their hard work and dedication despite the lack of facilities in their village. Mr. Saharan’s eldest daughter, Manju, is a Cooperative Inspector, while the next, Roma, is a Block Development Officer.

Ms. Anshu and Ms. Suman completed their graduation in the Humanities stream with a first division from the Saraswati Vidya Niketan Girls College in Rawatsar. The college’s administrative head, Raja Ram Moond, told The Hindu on Friday that the two girls were studious and were focused on their career goals.

The Saharan family has emerged as a role model for Civil Services aspirants in the region. Though Mr. Saharan’s wife Lakshmi is unlettered, the couple encouraged their daughters to get the best possible education without a break despite their limited resources. The couple’s youngest son recently graduated from the National Institute of Technology at Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh.