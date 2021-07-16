Other States

Three sisters score high marks in Rajasthan Civil Services exam

Three sisters from a nondescript village in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district have scored high marks in the State Civil Services examination, the final results of which were announced here earlier this week, with one of them has making it to the allied services. The three young women are daughters of a farmer who had dropped out of school.

Two elder daughters of the proud farmer, Sahadev Saharan from Bherusari village, are also officers of the Rajasthan Cooperative Service and Rajasthan Rural Development Service. The Rajasthan Administrative Service exam was conducted by the State Public Service Commission in 2018 and the results after the interviews were announced on July 13.

Among the three sisters, Anshu Saharan has obtained the 339th rank, which will make her eligible for recruitment to one of the allied services. Ritu Saharan and Suman Saharan obtained the 915th and 945th ranks, respectively, while the final cut-off rank for general category women candidates is likely to be 741 and that for women candidates from Other Backward Classes (OBC) 695.

Among the OBC women candidates, Ms. Anshu, Ms. Ritu and Ms. Suman have bagged 31st, 96th and 98th positions, respectively, which the family said was the result of their hard work and dedication despite the lack of facilities in their village. Mr. Saharan’s eldest daughter, Manju, is a Cooperative Inspector, while the next, Roma, is a Block Development Officer.

Ms. Anshu and Ms. Suman completed their graduation in the Humanities stream with a first division from the Saraswati Vidya Niketan Girls College in Rawatsar. The college’s administrative head, Raja Ram Moond, told The Hindu on Friday that the two girls were studious and were focused on their career goals.

The Saharan family has emerged as a role model for Civil Services aspirants in the region. Though Mr. Saharan’s wife Lakshmi is unlettered, the couple encouraged their daughters to get the best possible education without a break despite their limited resources. The couple’s youngest son recently graduated from the National Institute of Technology at Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Coronavirus | Uddhav Thackeray urges PM to set up national policy to avoid crowding

PM Modi inaugurates redeveloped Gandhinagar station, other development projects in Gujarat

Jammu & Kashmir officials seek ban on illegal killing of cows, camels on Bakrid next week

Punjab CM urges PM to resume dialogue with farmers

Elgar Parishad case: Allegations against Anand Teltumbde prima facie true, says court

Jammu and Kashmir administration tells officials to weed out ‘ineffective’ staff over 48

Odisha seeks 95% vaccine allocation for State, 5% to private hospitals

Ban on bovine, camel slaughter during Id in J&K

Fire breaks out at IISER Pune

Adityanath govt. turned U.P. into one of ‘leading states’ in country, claims Nadda

PM’s ‘certificate’ cannot hide Yogi government’s cruelty, negligence during COVID-19 second wave: Priyanka Gandhi

Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Sonia Gandhi as Punjab Congress crisis escalates

Maharashtra Class 10 SSC results declared

HC appoints panel to assess condition of leprosy patients in Odisha

Kohima Bench of Gauhati High Court upholds NHIDCL decision in terminating contract for NH project in Nagaland

MP well collapse: Rahul asks Cong workers to help out in rescue work

8 dead in suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar’s West Champaran district

COVID-19: 78% of cardholders in rural Bihar received less than the assured 5 kg free ration, says a joint study

MP well collapse: Three bodies retrieved as search operation continues

Two TRF militants gunned down in Srinagar operation
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 16, 2021 7:28:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/three-sisters-score-high-marks-in-rajasthan-civil-services-exam/article35367005.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY