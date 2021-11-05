Two shot dead, four injured in attack on ex-Sarpanch family in Gurugram

Police suspect personal enmity to behind the killings which took place on Deepavali night

Two persons were shot dead and four sustained bullet injuries after unidentified assailants opened fire at the family of a former Sarpanch at Kasan village in Manesar here on Deepavali night on November 4. The injured include an eight-year-old boy, who is said to be out of danger.

The police suspect personal enmity to be the reason for the attack.

Three assailants barged into the house of former Sarpanch Gopal around 8.30 p.m. and opened indiscriminate fire on the family members. “The family members were relaxing after the Deepavali puja when the attack took place. There were around 4-5 assailants, three of them entered the house and opened fire,” said Veer Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Pataudi.

The deceased have been identified as Vikas (21) and Sonpal alias Sonu (35). Sonpal was the son of Gopal. His brother Balram was also injured in the attack and is under treatment at Medanta Hospital. Rajesh is the third person to be injured. The condition of Praveen is said to be critical.

Mr. Singh said Balram and Sonpal were involved in the murder of a woman on Holi in 2007 and the attack could be connected to it. One of the suspects has been identified as Rinku.