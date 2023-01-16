Three shot dead over political rivalry in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind

January 16, 2023 02:38 am | Updated 02:38 am IST - BHOPAL

Three men were gunned down over a political rivalry – allegedly by a mob led by a former Sarpanch – in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind on Sunday morning.

The incident took place in Pachera village, nearly 530 km from Bhopal, when the victims – Hakim Singh Tyagi (55), Pinku Tyagi (35) and Golu Tyagi (24) – were on their way to their fields.

It is alleged that the main accused Bunty Sharma, the former sarpanch of the village, was miffed with the victims because they had supported to a rival candidate.

Varun Tiwari, the in charge of the Mehgaon police station, said the incident happened around 11.30 am. A relative of one of the victims told local journalists that nearly a dozen people led by Sharma waylaid the trio and after a brief argument, opened fire. They then fled the spot leaving the injured men behind. The three men were then taken to a local hospital and then to Gwalior where they were declared brought dead.

Mr. Tiwari said that Sharma himself could not contest the local body elections in July this year as the seat had been reserved. He had fielded one of his supporters. On the other hand, Tyagi, a bitter rival of Sharma for many years, backed another candidate, who won. The elected candidate purportedly stalling some development work Sharma had approved as the outgoing village head and this proved to be the immediate trigger, Mr Tiwari added.

Tension prevails in the village after the incident and security has been beefed up.