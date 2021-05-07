Other States

Three security personnel, civilian injured in Srinagar grenade attack

Representational Image | Two CRPF personnel of the 36 Battalion, one policeman and a civilian sustained splinter injuries in the blast. | Photo Credit: AFP
Peerzada Ashiq Srinagar 07 May 2021 19:56 IST
Updated: 07 May 2021 20:00 IST

A militant outfit, The Resistance Force (TRF), purportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Three security personnel and a civilian were injured in a grenade attack in Srinagar on Friday.

An official said militants lobbed a grenade at the security personnel deployed in the Nawabazar area of the old city in the afternoon. “Two CRPF personnel of the 36 Battalion, one policeman and a civilian sustained splinter injuries in the blast,” the official said. The injured were admitted to nearby hospitals.

The area was cordoned off after the attack and a hunt has been launched to arrest the miscreants.

A militant outfit, The Resistance Force (TRF), purportedly claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the police could not confirm it immediately.

