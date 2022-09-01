Three security guards murdered in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar in three days; police suspect same person behind two killings

The pattern of killings led to the suspicion of involvement of a serial killer, but Sagar police officials said it was a matter of investigation and too early to jump to any conclusion.

PTI Sagar (Madhya Pradesh)
September 01, 2022 13:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A Google Map view of Sagar, in Madhya Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three security guards were murdered in several incidents in Sagar in the last 72 hours, creating a panic in the city of Madhya Pradesh and police suspect two of them might have been killed by the same person.

The pattern of killings led to the suspicion of involvement of a serial killer, but Sagar police officials on September 1 said it was a matter of investigation and too early to jump to any conclusion. Police have also issued a sketch of the suspected killer.

Security guard Kalyan Lodhi, who was in his 50s and deployed in a factory, was killed on the intervening night of August 28-29 under Cantt police station limits. “The accused hit him in his head with a hammer,” Additional Superintendent of Police Vikram Singh Kushwaha said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Another security guard, Shambhu Narayan Dube (60), who was on duty at an arts and commerce college, was killed on the intervening night of August 29-30 under Civil Lines police station limits. “His head was hit with a stone,” the official said.

“In the third incident, watchman Mangal Ahirwar, who guarded a house, was killed in Moti Nagar area on the intervening night of August 30-31 after being attacked with a stick,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Though it seems Lodhi and Dube were apparently killed by the same person, the number of culprits may be more,” Mr. Kushwaha said. “Police have issued a sketch of the suspected killer,” the official said, adding that they are hopeful of nabbing him soon.

Superintendent of Police Tarun Nayak said the killings in Cantt and Civil Lines police station areas were similar in nature and appeared to have been executed by the same person.

“Based on the CCTV footage and scientific evidence collected, the police were working to nab the killer soon,” he said. Mr. Nayak said it was too early to say the culprit was a “psycho or serial killer”.

“Police have got some definite leads about the culprit and special teams have been constituted to nab him,” the official said.

In 2018, police had arrested 'serial killer' Aadesh Khamra from Mandideep in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district for allegedly killing 34 truck drivers and cleaners in a decade.

“He is currently lodged in a jail in the State capital Bhopal and the case trial is under way,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (crime) Bittu Sharma said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Madhya Pradesh
Bhopal
murder

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app