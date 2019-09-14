Three rescued from Bhopal lake after boat capsizes

Three fishermen were rescued after their boat capsized in the Lower Lake of Bhopal on Saturday afternoon, said the police.

“The three work for a contractor who’s been permitted to fish in the lake, “said Akhil Patel, Additional Superintendent of Police.

They were laying nets in the lake when the incident happened, a rescuer with the Bhopal Municipal Corporation told The Hindu. During the rescue, three labourers rowed a boat without wearing lifejackets to the other end of the lake.

“We’ve now instructed fisherfolk not to venture into the lake, and will see how water sports could also be stopped there for some time,” said Mr. Patel.

A day earlier on Friday, 11 persons drowned and eight were rescued as their overcrowded boats capsized in the lake. They were out to immerse a 20-foot Ganesha Idol early in the morning.