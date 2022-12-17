Three Punjab officials charge-sheeted for ‘dereliction of duty’

December 17, 2022 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

In a drive to ensure the prompt delivery of public services, the Punjab Housing and Urban Development department issues show cause notices to 42 officials responsible for the long pendency of files

The Hindu Bureau

The Punjab Housing and Urban Development department has issued show-cause notices to 42 officials, and also charge-sheeted three officials for dereliction of duty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora said that public servants’ lackadaisical approach towards work would not be tolerated at any cost.

He said that to ensure the delivery of services to the public on time, the H&UD department has put in place an online mechanism through which applications and files received by the department are being monitored by senior officials and the Minister himself. “Recently, I examined the pendency of each application and it was found that pendency was at the level of 45 officials across the department, who were then issued show-cause notices. Besides, three officials have been charge-sheeted for not responding to the show-cause notices and dereliction of duty, who include two senior assistants and an assistant estate officer,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government has come to power to overhaul the system by uprooting corruption and to ensure time-bound services to the public in a transparent manner,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Punjab

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US