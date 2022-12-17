Three Punjab officials charge-sheeted for ‘dereliction of duty’

December 17, 2022 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Punjab Housing and Urban Development department has issued show-cause notices to 42 officials, and also charge-sheeted three officials for dereliction of duty.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora said that public servants’ lackadaisical approach towards work would not be tolerated at any cost.

He said that to ensure the delivery of services to the public on time, the H&UD department has put in place an online mechanism through which applications and files received by the department are being monitored by senior officials and the Minister himself. “Recently, I examined the pendency of each application and it was found that pendency was at the level of 45 officials across the department, who were then issued show-cause notices. Besides, three officials have been charge-sheeted for not responding to the show-cause notices and dereliction of duty, who include two senior assistants and an assistant estate officer,” he said.

“The Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government has come to power to overhaul the system by uprooting corruption and to ensure time-bound services to the public in a transparent manner,” he added.