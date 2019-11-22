Other States

Three policemen killed in Jharkhand Naxal attack

Google Maps image locates the Chandwa police station area in Jharkhand’s Latehar district.

Three police personnel, including a sub-inspector, were killed in Naxal attack in Latehar district of Jharkhand on November 22, officials said.

The attack by armed Naxals happened about 8.30 p.m. when the police party was on-board a four-wheeler near Lukiatand village under Chandwa police station area, they said.

The Naxals are reported to have sprung a surprise attack on the police personnel who were on patrol duty.

“Our police party was ambushed and three casualties occurred,” Additional Director-General of Police Murari Lal Meena said.

Some home guard personnel are also reported to be in the casualty list. The police were ascertaining which Naxal group was involved in the ambush.

