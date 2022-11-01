Three policemen injured in clash, in Imphal

The injured policemen were rushed to a private hospital in Imphal. Hospital sources said all of them are out of danger.

Iboyaima Laithangbam IMPHAL
November 01, 2022 12:46 IST

At least three policemen, including a sub-inspector, sustained bleeding injuries on the night of October 31, in Imphal, during a clash between two groups, police sources said, on November 1. The injured policemen were rushed to a private hospital in Imphal. Hospital sources said all of them are out of danger.

Official reports said there was a cultural programme at Khuman Lampak sports complex in Imphal on Monday night. A heated argument began, between the organisers of the event and the spectators, that led to a clash between the two groups. The police on duty tried to pacify the persons who were fighting. Several rounds of tear gas canisters and stun grenades were fired. Since the people could not be controlled, reinforcements were rushed from the nearby police stations.

The fighting persons also attacked the policemen using stones and sticks. The situation was brought under control after some time. Officials said police are patrolling the trouble-prone areas to maintain law and order. Police have detained some persons on the charge of involvement in the clashes.

