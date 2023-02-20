HamberMenu
Three police personnel killed by Maoists in Chhattisgarh

The Naxalites also set ablaze their motorcycle before escaping from the spot, located 180 km from the State capital Raipur

February 20, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Raipur

The Hindu Bureau

Three police personnel were killed by suspected Maoists in two separate incidents in Chhattisgarh on Monday.

The first incident happened in Bastar’s Bijapur where Maniram Vetti, a head constable posted with the Chhattisgarh police in Dantewada, was hacked to death by suspected Maoists. He was on leave and had gone to attend a wedding in Belchar Village, said Assistant Superintendent of Police R.K. Burman. It is learnt that he was woken up by the assailants and his body was later found some distance away. Mr. Burman told journalists that the police suspected that it was the work of Maoists.

Hours after this, two unarmed policemen — district force head constable Rajesh Singh Rajput and Chhattisgarh Armed Force constable Lalit Kumar Samrath — were ambushed allegedly by Maoists when they were going towards the Maharashtra border on a motorcycle around 7.30 a.m.

It is alleged that a group of armed Naxalites fired at them. One of the personnel died on the spot and the other one succumbed to injuries while being taken to a hospital, the official said.

The Naxalites also set ablaze their motorcycle before escaping from the spot, located 180 km from the State capital Raipur. A search operation was under way in the area, said a senior police officer.

