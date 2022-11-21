Three persons killed as goods train rams into a railway station in Odisha

November 21, 2022 09:09 am | Updated 09:12 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

The East Coast Railway has till now confirmed two deaths.

Satyasundar Barik

Wagon of the goods train was found atop railway foot-over bridge at Korai station in Odisha’s Jajpur district. Photo: Special Arrangement

Three passengers were killed and two others seriously injured when a goods train got derailed and rammed into passengers waiting under the shed at Korai station in Odisha’s Jajpur district early Monday, officials told The Hindu.

The East Coast Railway has ascertained two deaths. “A goods train got derailed at about 6.44a.m at Korai Station in Bhadrak-Kapilas Road Railway Section under Khurda Road Railway Division of East Coast Railway. Eight out of 54 wagons of train crashed into the station,” said Nirakar Das, an ECoR spokesperson.

However, the Jajpur Superintendent of Police, Rahul PR, told The Hindu that three persons lost their lives in the accident

The accident took place when passengers were waiting to board a local train to Bhubaneswar in the morning. The collision was so powerful that one wagon was found scaling a railway foot-over bridge. Other passengers waiting at station rushed to rescue victims stuck under the damaged roof.  Some passengers were immediately shifted to local hospital. Number of injuries is likely to go up.

ECoR said the Korai Railway Station building was also damaged due to the derailment. “Accident relief train and accident relief medical team have been ordered to reach the site immediately,” it informed. The passengers train movement has been affected.

Besides, Divisional Railway Manager along with other branch officers has rushed to the accident spot for restoration work.

