Three Jaish militants, policeman killed in Baramulla encounter

The Hindu Bureau May 25, 2022 12:04 IST

The encounter between the security forces and militants took place at Najibhat crossing in Kreeri area.

Army personnel rush towards an encounter site in J&K’s Baramulla. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Three Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants and a policeman were killed in an encounter in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on May 25. Also Read Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in J&K “We’ve killed three Pakistani militants of the JeM. They were active in this area for the last three to four months and we were tracking them. One police personnel also got killed. Till now in this year, we’ve killed 22 Pakistani militants,” Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said. The encounter between the security forces and militants took place at Najibhat crossing in Kreeri area.



