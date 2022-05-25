Other States

Three Jaish militants, policeman killed in Baramulla encounter

Army personnel rush towards an encounter site in J&K’s Baramulla. File

Army personnel rush towards an encounter site in J&K’s Baramulla. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Three Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants and a policeman were killed in an encounter in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on May 25.

Also Read
Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in J&K

“We’ve killed three Pakistani militants of the JeM. They were active in this area for the last three to four months and we were tracking them. One police personnel also got killed. Till now in this year, we’ve killed 22 Pakistani militants,” Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said. The encounter between the security forces and militants took place at Najibhat crossing in Kreeri area.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
terrorism (crime)
national security
armed Forces
Jammu and Kashmir
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2022 1:54:50 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/three-pakistani-terrorists-cop-killed-in-baramulla-encounter/article65459419.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY