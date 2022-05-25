Three Jaish militants, policeman killed in Baramulla encounter
The encounter between the security forces and militants took place at Najibhat crossing in Kreeri area.
Three Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants and a policeman were killed in an encounter in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on May 25.
“We’ve killed three Pakistani militants of the JeM. They were active in this area for the last three to four months and we were tracking them. One police personnel also got killed. Till now in this year, we’ve killed 22 Pakistani militants,” Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said. The encounter between the security forces and militants took place at Najibhat crossing in Kreeri area.
