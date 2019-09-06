Three of family held for ‘honour killing’ in U.P.

In a suspected case of honour killing, three members of a family were arrested in Jalalabad Dehat village of Shamli on Wednesday for killing a woman, whose body was found in the bushes on September 2.

The police said Niyamat Ali, his son Sharafat and his son-in-law Sharafat were arrested for murdering Gulshafa, 20, as she was in love with a boy against the family’s wishes.

SP Abhay Kumar said the accused had confessed that they strangulated Gulshafa as she ruined the family’s reputation. “The post-mortem report showed strangulation marks. We also recovered her mobile which showed that she was in a relationship with another boy of the same community. The family doubted her character and said that this was coming in the way of her getting married,” he said.