Three non-locals injured in militant attack in Shopian

July 13, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Suspected militants shot at three non-local migrant workers injuring them seriously in south Kashmir’s Shopian on July 13 evening.

Preliminary reports suggested that two gunmen opened fire at the three non-locals, who work as labourers, in Shopian’s Gagran area. The attack took place in the evening. The attackers managed to take advantage of the darkness and fled from the spot.

The injured were shifted to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital in Srinagar. “All the three were seriously injured in the attack and are being given treatment,” officials said.

The victims were identified as Anwal Thoker, Heeralal and Pintoo.

An official said a search operation has been launched in Gagran to nab the attackers.

The attack has come after a long lull in militant attacks in Kashmir.