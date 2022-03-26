Three Naxalites shot dead in Jharkhand's Latehar
Some Naxalites managed to escape taking advantage of the dense forest
Three Naxalites were shot dead by the security forces at a forest in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Saturday morning, police said.
The Naxalites belonged to Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) — a CPI (Maoist) breakaway faction, Inspector General of Police (Operations) Amol V Homkar said.
The Naxalites were killed in a gunfight with the forces at a forest in Manika police station area, he said.
Some Naxalites managed to escape taking advantage of the dense forest, he added.
The three bodies were recovered during a search operation of the area following the gunfight, Homkar said.
