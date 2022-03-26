Other States

Three Naxalites shot dead in Jharkhand's Latehar

Security personnel during a search operation after an encounter between armed forces and extremists, in Latehar district on March 26, 2022.

Security personnel during a search operation after an encounter between armed forces and extremists, in Latehar district on March 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Three Naxalites were shot dead by the security forces at a forest in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Saturday morning, police said.

The Naxalites belonged to Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) — a CPI (Maoist) breakaway faction, Inspector General of Police (Operations) Amol V Homkar said.

The Naxalites were killed in a gunfight with the forces at a forest in Manika police station area, he said.

Some Naxalites managed to escape taking advantage of the dense forest, he added.

The three bodies were recovered during a search operation of the area following the gunfight, Homkar said.


