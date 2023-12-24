Three Naxalites killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

December 24, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Dantewada

At least three Naxalites were killed in a gun battle with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on December 24, a senior officer said.

The face-off occurred on a hill near Dabbakunna village under Katekalyan police station limits when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-naxal operation at around 5:30 p.m., Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) P. Sundarraj told PTI.

The personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters, both units of the State police, had launched the operation from Tumakpal police camp towards Dabbakunna along the Dantewada-Sukma inter-district boundary, he said.

The exchange of fire took place on the forested hill between Tumakpal and Dabbakunna. After the firing stopped, the bodies of three male Naxalites, clad in ‘uniform’ were recovered from the spot, the IG said.

A cache of explosives and weapons was also seized from the encounter site, he added.

The identity of the trio was yet to be ascertained, the officer said, adding that a search operation is under way in nearby areas.

