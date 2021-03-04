Three Myanmar ‘cops’ seek shelter in Mizoram

They crossed over to escape the military junta there.

Three Myanmar nationals, said to be police constables, have crossed over to Mizoram seeking shelter in India.

Reports quoted a police officer in Serchhip district saying the three had escaped the military for not following certain instructions.

More than 50 people have been killed in Myanmar since a military coup there on February 1.

“We cannot confirm right now if they are policemen or not. But they crossed over yesterday [Wednesday] and have been put up at a community hall in Lungkawlh village, about 8 km from the border with Myanmar,” Serchhip’s Deputy Commissioner Kumar Abhishek told The Hindu.

The district authorities, he said, have been providing them food and security.

“We are checking their credentials and have submitted a report to the Home Department and are waiting for instructions,” he said.

This is the first time that Myanmar nationals have crossed over into Serchhip district. There have been cases earlier where people have come in through the Mizoram Lawngtlai, Siaha and Champhai districts.

Soon after the coup in Myanmar, people belonging to the Chin community sought to migrate to Mizoram to escape a crackdown. An extremist group, Chin National Army, had also sought asylum.

India shares a 1,643-km land border with Myanmar.