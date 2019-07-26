Three murders in 24 hours in Cuttack

Three suspected murders over the past 24 hours in the city have sent residents into a tizzy. The police have been unable to identify the victims or ascertain the motives behind the killings.

The first body was recovered from Ranihat Bridge on Tuesday. Two bodies, one from near SCB Medical College and another from OMP Market, were recovered on Wednesday.

All the victims have deep cuts in their necks.

Lack of information regarding the killings has sparked rumours of a serial killer on the loose. “In order to divert our attention from deteriorating law and order situation and inefficient police, some people are adding colour to the cases and alleging that a psycho-killer is behind the murders... they appear to be cold-blooded murders,” said a shop owner in Malgodown.

The police have stepped up night patrolling and the homeless are being told to sleep at shelter homes. “People are being asked not to sleep alone in isolated places,” said city DCP Akhileshwar Sing.