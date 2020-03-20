Three more test positive, Maharashtra tally is 48

Mumbai

20 March 2020 02:10 IST

Two patients on ventilator support in Kasturba Hospital

Three people tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 48. The patients include a 22-year-old woman from Mumbai with a travel history to London, a 47-year-old woman from Ulhasnagar with a travel history to Dubai, and a 51-year-old man from Ahmednagar with a travel history to Dubai.

According to civic health officer Dr. Daksha Shah, the woman from T ward had returned to Mumbai on March 15 and had walked into Kasturba Hospital when she developed symptoms. “She was admitted for testing on Wednesday and the results came positive,” said Dr. Shah. The Ulhasnagar woman returned to Mumbai on March 4 and was admitted on Tuesday.

Two critical

According to executive health officer Dr. Padmaja Keskar, two patients who are admitted at Kasturba Hospital are critical and on ventilator support.

Advertising

Advertising

“We are constantly monitoring their condition. Both have many co-morbid conditions,” said Dr. Keskar adding that the remaining patients are stable. The two who are critical include a 59-year-old Islamic scholar from the Philippines and a 37-year-old man from Kalyan who had a travel history to the U.S. The Islamic scholar had travelled along with nine others to India. Two more from his group have tested positive but are stable. The Kalyan man’s wife and three-year-old daughter have also tested positive and are admitted at Kasturba Hospital. “Private hospitals in the city have now activated their isolation beds. If the family insists, we will allow patients to be shifted to private hospitals now,” said Dr. Keskar.

Contact tracing

Meanwhile, N ward officials carried out intense contact tracing and sanitisation exercise after a domestic help working for a U.S.-returned man tested positive on Wednesday. While five family members of the help were admitted to Kasturba for testing, two other couples for whom she worked in two others buildings have also been sent for testing. The domestic help also worked for a woman who had travelled to Jaisalmer and the civic authorities are informing the local authorities there.

“We have disinfected all the three buildings where she worked. The slum area where she resides has also been partially disinfected,” said an official.