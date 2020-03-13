Three more test positive in Maharashtra

Jyoti Shelar Mumbai

13 March 2020 01:58 IST

A 35-year-old man with a travel history to France and a 64-year-old with a travel history to Dubai tested positive in Mumbai on Thursday.

With another 33-year-old man with travel history to the US testing positive in Pune, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra rose to 14.

While the France-returned patient, a Thane resident is admitted at the isolation facility at Kasturba Hospital, the senior citizen is in Hinduja Hospital. Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said, the senior citizen returned from Dubai on March 8.

Advertising

Advertising

He had some heart-related discomfort and was admitted under his doctor at Hinduja. “The doctor got suspicious and sent his samples to Kasturba on Thursday and he tested positive,” said Mr. Kakani adding that a civic team has been sent to Hinduja to check if the patient was willing to shift to Kasturba Hospital.

State Health minister Rajesh Tope in his media briefing said the senior citizen was critical because of his age and other underlying ailments.

The Thane resident also returned to India on March 8 and was admitted on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a senior couple from Nerul were placed under isolation after a Bengaluru-based relative who visited them recently tested positive back home. Till Thursday, more than 1.48 lakh travellers were screened in three airports in the State. Of those, 685 travellers were from Maharashtra.