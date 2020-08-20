Three more RJD MLAs may join ruling JD(U) in Bihar

Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi too may take final call on next political move

Three more Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal MLAs, including Lalu Prasad’s relative Chandrika Rai, are likely to join ruling party Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] on Thursday.

Mahagathbandhan ally Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi too may take a final decision on his next political move.

Apart from Mr. Rai (Parsa), who is father-in-law of RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, the other MLAs who are all set to join JD(U) on Thursday afternoon at the party headquarters are Jaivardhan Yadav alias Baccha Yadav (Paliganj) and Faraz Fatmi (Keoti).

Earlier, Mr. Fatmi was expelled from the RJD and was set to join the JD(U), along with two other expelled RJD MLAs, but could not do so as he was not in Patna.

Mr. Fatmi is son of former Union Minister and RJD leader M.A.A. Fatmi who last year had joined the JD(U) after being denied party ticket from the Darbhanga Lok Sabha constituency. He had represented the Darbhanga LS seat four times.

Mr. Yadav is grandson of former Union Minister and Yadav leader Ram Lakhan Singh Yadav.

Earlier on August 17, three RJD MLAs Maheshwar Prasad Yadav (Gaighat), Prema Chaudhury (Patepur) and Ashok Kumar (Sasaram) had switched their political loyalty to the JD(U).

In poll-bound Bihar, minister in the Nitish Kumar Cabinet and senior JD(U) leader Shyam Rajak joined the RJD on the same day. The Assembly elections in the State are due in October-November.

Mr. Rajak, though, was earlier in the RJD and minister in the previous regimes of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi. However, in 2009 he had quit the RJD to join the JD(U) and was inducted in the ministry in 2017 when Mr. Kumar formed the NDA government after joining hands with the BJP again. He returned to the RJD after 11 years.

Meanwhile, Mr. Manjhi is also likely to take a final decision on his party’s next political move on Thursday, ahead of the upcoming State Assembly poll.

For a long time, Mr. Manjhi has been demanding the formation of a coordination committee in the grand alliance to decide seat sharing for the upcoming poll. However, his demand is yet to be met and he has been increasingly left disgruntled.

Mr. Manjhi, a Mahadalit leader with electoral influence in some constituencies of central Bihar, may hop to the ruling NDA alliance for a harder political bargain in terms of Assembly seats to contest, said political sources.

The NDA’s Mahadalit face Lok Janshakti Party and its president Chirag Paswan have been attacking Mr. Kumar and the government of late on several issues.

“If Mr. Manjhi comes to the NDA flock today, it will be interesting to see how the ruling NDA manages both Mahadalit leaders Mr. Manjhi and Chirag Paswan in the same block”, political analyst Ajay Kumar told The Hindu.