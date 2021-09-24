Three more accused held in Dombivli gangrape case

Mobile phones sent for forensic examination, say police

The Manpada police on Friday arrested three more accused in the Dombivli gangrape case. With this, the number of total arrests touched 29, including two juveniles. The three accused were produced in court and remanded in police custody till September 30.

The investigating team has seized mobile phones and sent them to forensic examination for video evidence which, the victim had claimed, was used to blackmail her. “We are also visiting the places where the victim had claimed of being raped,” a police officer said.

According to the victim, the incidents happened at Dombivli, Murbad and Badlapur in Thane district and Rabale in Navi Mumbai. Till now the police have visited the spots in Dombivli and Badlapur. All the places are either a rented room by the accused or an under-construction site, the police source said.

Of the 33 accused named by the victim, four are remaining to be nabbed. All the accused are aged between 16 and 23 and are either students or daily wagers.

They have been booked under Sections 376, 376 (N), 376 (3), 376 (D) (A) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 4, 6 and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case which is being headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Administration) Sonali Dhole.