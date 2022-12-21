Three MNF members quit tribal council in Mizoram

December 21, 2022 10:14 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The politics of convenience has complicated matters in a Mizoram tribal council that has been in a state of limbo, after a dominant regional party ditched ally Bharatiya Janata Party to befriend arch-rival Congress.

The crisis deepened with the resignation of three members of the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC). The members quit the Mizo National Front (MNF), almost a month after they voted against the MNF-Congress coalition government in the council.

The Zoramthanga-led MNF, which rules Mizoram and is a member of the BJP-fronted North East Democratic Alliance and Congress, have been political adversaries in the State.

The three who quit as MNF members of the council were Lalrosanga, J. Beikiasa and Lalremthanga.

The MADC polls held in May threw up a hung council with the BJP emerging as the single-largest party by winning 12 of a total of 25 seats. The MNF and Congress bagged nine and four seats, respectively.

As “natural allies”, the BJP and MNF were expected to form the alliance government in the council. But after more than three weeks of uncertainty, the MNF sprung a surprise by aligning with the Congress members to form the council, on June 1.

The MNF-Congress coalition government was toppled on November 25, after the three MNF members voted in favour of the BJP’s no-confidence motion.

“We resigned from the MNF on Tuesday as (Chief Minister) Zoramthanga failed to keep his promise to form a coalition government, with the BJP in the council. We were also not happy with the functioning of the council under the MNF-Congress friendship,” one of the three pro-BJP members said.

MNF vice-president Vanlalzawma told journalists in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl that the party headquarters was kept in the dark about the political development within the MADC.

The BJP hoped it would be able to form the council soon, as the people’s mandate was in favour of the party.