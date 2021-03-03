Three missing U.P. girls found in Rishikesh

LUCKNOW

03 March 2021 00:44 IST

Three minor schoolgirls who did not return home after leaving for school in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh were recovered from Rishikesh in the neighbouring State of Uttarakhand, police said on Tuesday.

The girls had left home on Monday morning to purportedly attend a function in the school but did not return home. Their parents had filed a missing report at the Sadar Bazar police station. The three had also collectively taken ₹10,000 from their homes, said the police. Shahjahanpur SP said the girls were fine. Further details would be known after questioning them, he said.

Advertising

Advertising