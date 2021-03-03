Other States

Three missing U.P. girls found in Rishikesh

Three minor schoolgirls who did not return home after leaving for school in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh were recovered from Rishikesh in the neighbouring State of Uttarakhand, police said on Tuesday.

The girls had left home on Monday morning to purportedly attend a function in the school but did not return home. Their parents had filed a missing report at the Sadar Bazar police station. The three had also collectively taken ₹10,000 from their homes, said the police. Shahjahanpur SP said the girls were fine. Further details would be known after questioning them, he said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 3, 2021 12:45:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/three-missing-up-girls-found-in-rishikesh/article33974901.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY