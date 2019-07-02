Three minors pregnant after summer break

Three minor students of a government-run girls high school here tested positive after undergoing pregnancy tests upon their return from summer vacation.

The Child Welfare Committee, Khordha, a quasi-judiciary body having the power of a judicial magistrate under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Act, 2006, has ordered further inquiry into the incident.

A person was arrested from Salia Sahi, Bhubaneswar’s biggest slum, where he was accused of having relationship with one of the three girls.

A mobile unit of the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram had carried out health screening of 101 inmates of a girls hostel in the presence of hostel superintendent in the last week of June. As many as 29 girls were found to have different health problems.

Subsequently, eight students were asked to undergo pregnancy test with help of the Nischay Pregnancy Kit. Three tested positive.

Incidents of girl inmates testing positive on pregnancy tests have been widely reported from tribal-dominated and backward regions of the State, especially from southern Odisha districts.

However, the incident of three girls getting pregnant in a particular government school in the Capital city where awareness level is perceived to be higher than that of the backward region has shocked administrators.