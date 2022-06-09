Three minors among four dead in Meghalaya landslips

Rain-induced disasters have killed more than 40 people in the northeast so far this year

One timber bridge over Bandra river connecting Gilmatdam village and Dombagre village under Dalu PS jurisdiction has been washed away. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@wghpolice

Rain-induced disasters have killed more than 40 people in the northeast so far this year

:

Four people, including three minors, died in two different incidents of landslides in the Garo Hills region of Meghalaya early Thursday morning.

Rain-induced disasters have killed at least 43 people across three States – Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya – since May this year. Floods in Assam claimed the lives of 27 of them.

Siddharth K. Ambedkar, the Superintendent of Police of South West Garo Hills district, said three members of a family were killed in a landslide at Jewalgre village under the Gambegre block in the adjoining West Garo Hills district. The area is under the jurisdiction of the South West Garo Hills district police.

“A mother and her two children died in this village while a two-and-a-half-year-old child died at Samati village under the Betasingh block of our district,” he told The Hindu.

The incidents happened around 4 a.m. following heavy rainfall.

“We have asked people in vulnerable areas to stay alert and shift to safer locations, if possible, given the intensity of the rainfall and the weather forecast,” Mr. Ambedkar said.

According to the local authorities, at least 10 villages under the Betasingh block have been affected due to flood.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority has also issued an alert in landslide and flood-prone areas after long hours of incessant rainfall across the State on Thursday, affecting surface communication temporarily.