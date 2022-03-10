Three militants killed, two jawans injured in Kashmir encounters

Terrorists holed up in a structure near a local mosque fired indiscriminately on a search party, leading to an encounter

Terrorists holed up in a structure near a local mosque fired indiscriminately on a search party, leading to an encounter

Three militants, one of them a non-local belonging to The Resistance Front (TRF), were killed and two Army jawans were injured in two separate encounters in Kashmir on Thursday.

The J&K police said the security forces zeroed in on a group of militants in Naina village of Batpora area of Pulwama on Thursday morning. “After the presence of terrorists holed up in a structure near a local mosque was ascertained, they were given ample opportunities to surrender. Instead, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party leading to an encounter. The joint team exercised maximum restraint to ensure no damage to the mosque,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

Two army personnel suffered splinter injuries in the encounter. They were evacuated to hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

The police said both the holed-up militants were killed in the operation. The slain were affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Taiba. Police identified them as Shahid Ahmed Khan from Batpora, Pulwama, and Fayaz Sheikh from Shahpora, Ganderbal. They were categorised terrorists and were wanted by law in many terror-related crime cases,” the police said.

Foreign terrorist killed

In capital Srinagar, police said they acted on a specific input and neutralised a foreign terrorist affiliated with the proscribed TRF in a brief shootout near the Hazratbal shrine. He was identified as Manzoor alias Haider alias Hamzah, a Pakistani national.

“Two terrorists accompanying Manzoor managed to escape. They were on a mission to snatch weapons from police personnel guarding the Hazratbal shrine. Timely action by a small police party that was tracking them led to the elimination of the terrorist,” police said.

“As per police records, he was a close associate of terrorist ‘commander’ Mehran and was involved in several terror crime cases,” police said. Efforts were on to track the other two militants who fled.

“Elimination of the Pakistani terrorist in Srinagar is a big success. I congratulate the Srinagar police for conducting a successful operation without any collateral damage, especially to the nearby historical religious place,” IGP Kumar said.

Referring to the Pulwama and Srinagar encounters, Mr. Kumar said, “Terrorists have changed their strategies and take shelter in mosques and shrines in order to trigger religious sentiments and create law and order problems in the valley. However, we will defeat all such nefarious designs.”

Meanwhile, the police said incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from both the encounter sites.

Weapon snatched

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, militants fired upon and injured a bank guard, identified as Abdul Hameed Wani from Tahab Pulwama, at Pulwama’s Murran Chowk area, and snatched his 12 bore rifle.

“Wani has been shifted to hospital. His condition is stated to be stable. The area has been cordoned off and search in the area is in progress. A case has been registered and investigation is on,” police said.

Jawan’s body recovered

Police recovered the body of Army jawan, Sameer Ahmad Malla, in Central Kashmir’s Budgam on Thursday.

Malla went missing from his village Lokipora of Khag Budgam three days ago. Preliminary inspection has found no firearm injury on his body.

“Investigation in the case is going on vigorously and the circumstances leading to his death are being probed from all angles,” Mr. Kumar said.