Three militants killed in Jammu

One policeman injured after they opened fire at toll plaza

Three militants were killed and a policeman was injured after the militants attacked a toll plaza at Nagrota in Jammu on Friday. The militants were travelling in a truck when they opened fire at the toll plaza at Nagrota. The security forces have arrested the truck driver.

“The terrorists seemed to have freshly infiltrated from Jammu’s International Border in Hiranagar area. They were heading to Srinagar,” said Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh. One policeman was injured in the firing. The operation was on, said an official.

Jammu and Kashmir
