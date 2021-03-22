Three militants gunned down in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

Srinagar

22 March 2021 09:05 IST

A joint party of the Shopian police, the Army’s 34 RR and the CRPF came under fire during a search operation in Manihal village, police said.

Three unidentified militants have been killed in an ongoing operation of the security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian on Monday.

"Three militants have been killed in Manihal village of Imamsahib belt in South Kashmir's Shopian in an encounter," a police spokesman said.

The police said a joint party of the Shopian police, the Army’s 34 RR and the CRPF came under fire during a search operation in Manihal village. The operation was launched after a specific input about the presence of militants.

“The search operation is on,” the police said.

The Internet service has been snapped in the area.