Three militants gunned down in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

Three unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Manihal area of the district following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said a gun battle broke out when the militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

Three ultras were killed in the exchange of fire, the official said, adding further details were awaited.