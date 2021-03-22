Other States

Three militants gunned down in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

File photo for representation only.   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Three unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Manihal area of the district following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said a gun battle broke out when the militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

Three ultras were killed in the exchange of fire, the official said, adding further details were awaited.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 22, 2021 9:11:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/three-militants-gunned-down-in-encounter-with-security-forces-in-jammu-and-kashmirs-shopian/article34128312.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY