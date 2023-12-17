ADVERTISEMENT

Three men with links to Bambiha gang held after encounter with police in Punjab's Moga

December 17, 2023 03:00 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST - Chandigarh

During a checking on Badhni-Malyana road in Moga, a police team asked three persons on a bike to stop but they tried to flee, prompting the cops to chase them, a senior police official said

PTI

Three men alleged to have links with the Bambiha gang were nabbed following an exchange of fire with police in Punjab's Moga on Sunday, officials said.

During a checking on Badhni-Malyana road in Moga, a police team asked three persons on a bike to stop but they tried to flee, prompting the cops to chase them, a senior police official said.

The trio then left their bike and entered a nearby farm and opened fire at the police team who retaliated, said the police official, adding that they surrendered after some time.

The three men were identified as Moga residents Shankar Rajput and Jashav, and Dharamkot resident Navdeep, police said.

Police said they were associates of gangsters Lucky Patial and Mandeep Dhaliwal who are members of the Bambiha gang.

