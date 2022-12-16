Three-member team from Home Ministry in Nagaland to study Statehood demand

December 16, 2022 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

A three-member team from the Ministry of Home Affairs reached Nagaland’s Tuensang on Friday, to study the demand for the bifurcation of the northeastern State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team is scheduled to meet the representatives of several tribal, student and social organisations, during their two-day stay. These groups are affiliated to the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) representing seven Naga tribes, that dominate six of the State’s 16 districts.

The six districts, alleging ‘decades of neglect’ by the State’s rulers, have been pushing for the creation of Eastern Nagaland. An ENPO team had met Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, to press for Statehood.

“The MHA team held a meeting with local organisations today (Friday). Two more are scheduled on Saturday,” ENPO secretary W. Manwang Konyak told The Hindu.

Apart from traditional tribal organisations and those of village chiefs, the MHA team is scheduled to meet the administrative and police officers of the districts in the Eastern Nagaland map.

Launching its Statehood demand in August, the ENPO threatened to boycott the 2023 Assembly elections in Nagaland if its demand for the bifurcation of the State, was not fulfilled.

“If the Centre fails to respond to our appeal, we shall ask all our 20 elected representatives (MLAs) to resign,” the ENPO had said in a statement.

Nagaland has a total of 60 Assembly seats and 20 of these are in the six districts — Kiphire, Longleng, Mon, Noklak, Shamator and Tuensang – under the proposed Eastern Nagaland. The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has 15 of these seats, the ally Bharatiya Janata Party four, while one MLA is Independent.

The NDPP has 42 MLAs in the State Assembly, the BJP 12, and the Naga People’s Front has four while two are Independents.

ADVERTISEMENT