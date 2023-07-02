Three Meiteis killed as Kuki tribal militants open fire at Khujuma Tabi village in Manipur

July 02, 2023 09:21 am | Updated 09:21 am IST - IMPHAL

Three Meiteis, non-tribal Manipuris, were gunned and some others sustained life changing gunshot injuries when Kuki tribal militants opened fire at Khujuma Tabi village under the Kumbi Assembly constituency at 12:10 a.m. on Sunday morning. Police reports said that the villagers died on the spot. The death toll is likely to increase. Additional police personnel had been rushed to maintain law and order. The surviving villagers are planning to bring dead bodies to Imphal to demand justice.

The dead persons were guarding the village in view of the ongoing communal clashes between the two communities. The clashes began from May 3 and so far about 160 persons have been killed and many others wounded. The attackers also snatched two guns used by the persons in guarding the village.

Sources said that the angry Meitei villagers retaliated and burned down nearby Dumpi Kuki village. However there were no casualties since the tribal villagers had already fled.

The Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren who had “contemplated” to tender resignation later made a U-turn at the behest of the “women activists” and he was reconsidering his decision Biren said that this crucial juncture he had decided not to resign. Meanwhile IAF planes airlifted 10 companies of central forces personnel on Saturday night. Officials said that more personnel are to be airlifted since the situation has gone out of control. EOM

