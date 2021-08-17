Other States

Three Maoists surrender in Odisha

Three hardcore cadres of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), including two area committee members, surrendered before the Odisha police on Monday.

All the three Left-Wing Extremists, who hail from Chhattisgarh, belong to the Kodanga-Mahanadi-Sanjukta area committee operating under the Kandhamal- Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division of the Odisha State committee of the CPI (Maoist). The arrested were identified as Lakma Madvi, of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, and Ganga Madkam and Suka Sodi, both residents of Sukma district.


