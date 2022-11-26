Three Maoists killed in encounter with security forces, in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

November 26, 2022 10:38 am | Updated 10:47 am IST - Bijapur

The gunfight took place around 7.30 a.m. in Pomra forest under Mirtur police station limits when joint teams of security forces were out on an anti-Maoist operation, IGP (Bastar Range) Sundarraj said.

PTI

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

“Three Maoists, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on November 26,” a police official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gunfight took place around 7.30 a.m. in Pomra forest under Mirtur police station limits when joint teams of security forces were out on an anti-Maoist operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

The operation involving the personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), the Special Task Force (STF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was launched based on inputs about the presence of Divisional Committee members of Maoists Mohan Kadti and Sumitra along with 30-40 colleagues in Pomra forest, located over 400KM away from capital Raipur, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“When a patrolling team of the DRG was in Pomra forest, the gunfight broke out,” he said.

"After the exchange of fire stopped, the bodies of three Maoists, including a woman, were recovered from the spot," the IG said, adding that a search operation was still under way in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US