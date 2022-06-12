Other States

Three LeT terrorists killed in overnight encounter in Pulwama

The Hindu Bureau Srinagar June 12, 2022 09:18 IST
Updated: June 12, 2022 13:24 IST

Three militants of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed during an encounter in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said on June 12.

"All the three killed militants were locals and were linked with LeT outfit. One slain, identified as Junaid Sheergojri, was involved in the killing of a policeman Reyaz Ahmad on May 13 this year," Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

The other two slain militants were identified as Fazil Nazir Bhat and Irfan Ahmed Malik of Pulwama.

“Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including two AK 47 rifles and 01 pistol have also been recovered,” he said.

