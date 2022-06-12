Three LeT terrorists killed in overnight encounter in Pulwama

Representative Image. | Photo Credit: PTI

June 12, 2022 09:18 IST

Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said all three are locals, linked with the terror outfit LeT

Three militants of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed during an encounter in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said on June 12.

"All the three killed militants were locals and were linked with LeT outfit. One slain, identified as Junaid Sheergojri, was involved in the killing of a policeman Reyaz Ahmad on May 13 this year," Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

The other two slain militants were identified as Fazil Nazir Bhat and Irfan Ahmed Malik of Pulwama.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including two AK 47 rifles and 01 pistol have also been recovered,” he said.