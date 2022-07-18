Three LeT terror modules busted, seven held, say J&K police

They were allegedly behind at least 20 cases of dropping of weapons by drones along the International Border

In an ongoing crackdown on the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) after several recent arrests, the J&K Police on July 18 said seven more members of the outfit had been arrested in Jammu and Rajouri districts. At least 20 cases of dropping of weapons by drones along the International Border (IB) have also been solved.

“Three terror modules of LeT, which were running on instructions from across the border, have been busted. Seven members have been arrested. It has come as a setback to the LeT in Jammu,” Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said.

Five LeT members were arrested after two modules were busted in Rajouri district and two LeT members were held in Jammu. Explosive material, two AK rifles, six pistols, three silencers, eight grenades, three Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL), six pistol magazines, six AK magazines and 120 rounds have been seized.

The police said two cases of dropping of weapons have also been solved. “The Kathua drone incidents were solved. One drone was shot down on May 29 2022 at Talli, Hariya Chak, Kathua. It was loaded with UBGL rounds, sticky bombs, etc. In another case, a drone was shot down at Manyari, Kathua on June 20 2020. It was carrying a huge payload, including an M4 rifle and other explosive material,” the police said.

The police said one person, Habib from Harie Chak, Kathua, has admitted to his role as the receiver of multiple consignments of arms and ammunition dropped by drones controlled in Pakistan. “He [Habib] was motivated by Faisal Muneer from Talab Khatikan, Jammu, and is working on his directions. The consignments received by Habib were delivered to different persons at different locations on the directions of Faisal, who has been arrested,” the police said.

According to the police, Faisal was in touch with Pakistan-based handlers for more than two-and-a-half years and received more than 15 drone-dropped consignments at multiple locations in Samba and Kathua, including Manyari, Mawa, Hari-e-Chak, etc. “These consignments were further delivered at different locations at Jammu and also in Kashmir Valley on the directions of his Pakistan handler,” the police said.

The LeT’s top ‘commander’ Talib Hussain Shah from Draj Kotranka in Rajouri’s Budhan, was arrested on July 3 with the help of villagers in Reasi. Sources said Talib was also involved in five major incidents of dropping of weapons along the Line of Control in Rajouri. He also received two groups of terrorists and ferried them to Rajouri with Talib’s associate Muhammad Shabir.

Sources said the arrest of Talib and his associates has helped in resolving several cases of militancy in Rajouri, including the Targain murder case, the Kotranka blast case, the firing on Ranjeet Singh, and the Shahpur grenade case.