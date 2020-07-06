Three leading Odisha govt. hospitals decide to treat serious patients only

With COVID-19 infection on medical institute premises spiralling out of control, Odisha’s three leading State-run hospitals in Cuttack asked people not to approach for consultations if their health condition was not serious enough.
The SCB Medical College Hospital, Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC) and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics (SVPGIP) have announced to regulate patient inflow following detection of COVID-19 cases during past one week.
100 virus cases
The AHPGIC has been the worst hit in the pandemic with over 100 patients and their attendants testing positive.
The SCB Medical College Hospital, which is considered a lifeline as referral hospital for people of coastal, interior and northern districts, will take up cases of patients with serious health implications only.
After a child in SVPGIP, popularly known as Sishu Bhawan, tested positive, doctors as well as authorities huddled to prevent further deterioration in the situation.
Now all patients coming to these hospitals will have to undergo tests for the infection. The rapid antigen tests will be conducted for every patient before their admission in the ward.
