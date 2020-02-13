Other States

Three lawyers injured in blast in Lucknow court premises

anjeev Lodhi, joint secretary of the Lucknow Bar Association, along with other lawyers raise slogans during a protest after a crude-bomb exploded on the premises of a court, in Lucknow.

Lucknow Bar Association Joint Secretary Sanjiv Kumar Lodhi claimed he was the target of the attack

At least three lawyers were injured when a crude bomb exploded outside one of their chambers in a Lucknow court compound on Thursday.

Lucknow Bar Association Joint Secretary Sanjiv Kumar Lodhi claimed he was the target of the attack because he had been complaining about a few judicial officers.

He said about 10 people hurled crude bombs outside his chamber in which he and two other lawyers were injured. “One bomb exploded but two still lay unexploded,” he said, questioning the security on the premises. Bomb disposal and dog squads have reached the site of the blast.

Last month, lawyers struck work in protest against the recent attacks on them in the State.

The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh had asked bar associations to abstain from work to put pressure on the government to pass legislation to protect lawyers.

On January 7, lawyer Shekhar Tripathi (32) was beaten to death with sticks by five men in Lucknow, triggering anger among his colleagues who sat with the body at the district collectorate demanding justice.

On December 17, a man was killed and two policemen injured when unidentified assailants opened fire at Bijnore CJM’s court.

