HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three killed, three critically injured as mini-truck rams into people in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur: Police

Those injured have been referred to the trauma centre in Lucknow, Police said

July 24, 2023 10:09 am | Updated 10:09 am IST - Sitapur

PTI

Three people were killed and three others critically injured after a mini-truck hit them in this Uttar Pradesh district, Police said on July 24.

The driver of the truck lost control over the vehicle, which rammed into people, including food vendors, in front of the Sitapur bus station late on July 23 night, Circle Officer (City) Susheel Kumar said.

Three people were killed while three others, including a woman, were seriously injured in the incident. Those injured have been referred to the trauma centre in Lucknow, Mr. Kumar said.

The victims belonged to different localities of Sitapur city.

The deceased have been identified as Abhishek (22), Akash (22) and Afjal (48), Mr. Kumar said, adding that Abhishek and Akash were ice cream vendors.

Afjal was at the bus station with his wife and son, who were critically injured in the accident.

The driver of the mini truck has been taken into custody and a case registered, police said.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver was in an inebriated condition and driving the vehicle at a high speed.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / road accident / road safety / transport accident / accident (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.