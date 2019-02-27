Three killed on suspicion of witchcraft

Three persons — a couple and 77-year-old woman — were allegedly killed on suspicion of witchcraft in the Gunupur police station area of Odisha’s Rayagada district.

All the three — Gopal Sabar, his wife Laxmi Sabar and Jakili Sabar — residents of Ukumbaguda village, had been missing since February 23.

The couple’s daughter, Sabita Sabar, had filed an FIR with the police saying that her parents and the aged woman were murdered by some villagers who accused them to be practitioners of witchcraft.

On receiving the information, a police team led by Gunupur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rajkishor Dash reached the spot along with a scientific team and a sniffer dog. The police have detained four persons in connection with the incident.

Mr Dash said initial probe hints that the three were beaten to death and their bodies burnt on February 23 night. Their charred remains were thrown in a pond.