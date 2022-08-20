Three killed in house collapse following landslide in H.P.'s Chamba

Several vehicles parked along the road were damaged and residents remained stuck inside their houses

PTI Shimla
August 20, 2022 09:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A vehicle stuck in debris following a cloudburst, triggered by incessant monsoon rains, in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district, on Aug. 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Three people were killed after their house collapsed following a landslide triggered by rains in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Saturday morning, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several vehicles were also damaged and a number of villagers were stuck as water entered their houses following a flash flood in the State's Mandi district., they said.

Officials of the Chamba district emergency operation centre (DEOC) said the landslide occurred at Banet village in Chowari tehsil around 4:30 a.m. following which a house.

Three people were killed in the incident, they said, adding that their bodies have been recovered.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In Mandi, water entered several houses and shops at Balh, Sadar, Thunag, Mandi and Lamathach following a flash flood at 4:15 a.m., officials said.

Several vehicles parked along the road were damaged and residents remained stuck inside their houses, they said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Himachal Pradesh's disaster management department has issued a warning for landslide due to heavy rains predicted in the state till August 25.

Precipitation is likely to increase during the next 24 hours for the subsequent three-four days with spells of heavy rainfall in parts of Kangra, Chamba, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Hamirpur, Una and Bilaspur districts, state disaster management department director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said. Mokhta asked district emergency operations centres (DEOCs) to take adequate safety measures such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, rock slides, sudden increases in water level in rivers, poor visibility and disruption of essential services may occur during the period.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Himachal Pradesh
avalanche/landslide

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app